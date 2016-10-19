Plantain Walk woman cleared of husband’s murder
Nichola Joseph was yesterday cleared of the charge of murdering her common-law husband Curtis McKinnon, after Justice Jo-Ann Barlow directed a jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty.
The judge’s direction was in light of the fact that at the close of the prosecution’s case, it had presented no evidence nor did it have any further evidence to present to disprove self-defence on the part of Joseph.
After hearing the judge's directions to the jury, Joseph, who was overcome with emotion, broke into tears
