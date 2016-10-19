Second person held over murder of Mahaicony businesswoman
A second suspect was yesterday detained by the police for questioning in relation to the murder of Mahaicony businesswoman Bibi Shairoon Nesha Ali, who was found bound and gagged in her home on Monday morning following a suspected robbery.
Commander of ‘C’ Division Marlon Chapman told Stabroek News that the suspect was arrested yesterday morning. He was reportedly last seen in company of the teenager who was arrested in Mahaicony on Monday morning.
Shortly after the discovery, the police arrested the …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court
-
Bartica miner found in shallow grave
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
-
Bound, gagged body of Mahaicony businesswoman found
-
Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
Comments
About these comments