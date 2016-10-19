Second person held over murder of Mahaicony businesswoman

A second suspect was yesterday detained by the police for questioning in relation to the murder of Mahaicony businesswoman Bibi Shairoon Nesha Ali, who was found bound and gagged in her home on Monday morning following a suspected robbery.

Commander of ‘C’ Division Marlon Chapman told Stabroek News that the suspect was arrested yesterday morning. He was reportedly last seen in company of the teenager who was arrested in Mahaicony on Monday morning.

Shortly after the discovery, the police arrested the