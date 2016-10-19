Start of Bartica massacre trial on hold indefinitely

The start of the trial of the accused in the 2008 Bartica massacre has been put on hold pending the outcome of a motion which the State has to refile for the matter to be transferred from the jurisdiction of the County of Essequibo to Demerara.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had previously filed a motion for the transfer of the matter to Demerara, but the accused persons were not served and not given a chance to respond.

Justice Roxane George on Monday afternoon ruled that the DPP has to