Start of Bartica massacre trial on hold indefinitely
-pending outcome of motion for case to be heard at Demerara assizes
The start of the trial of the accused in the 2008 Bartica massacre has been put on hold pending the outcome of a motion which the State has to refile for the matter to be transferred from the jurisdiction of the County of Essequibo to Demerara.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had previously filed a motion for the transfer of the matter to Demerara, but the accused persons were not served and not given a chance to respond.
Justice Roxane George on Monday afternoon ruled that the DPP has to …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court
-
Bartica miner found in shallow grave
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
-
Bound, gagged body of Mahaicony businesswoman found
-
Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
Comments
About these comments