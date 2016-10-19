Suspects in fatal Front Road shooting released
Two suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder of Wayne Jackson Wharton, who was fatally shot last Wednesday evening on the West Front Road, have been released.
Acting Crime Chief Hugh Jessemy told Stabroek News that while the two men were questioned and subsequently released, the investigation is still active.
Wharton, of Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, was shot
