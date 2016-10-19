Ulverston man accused of murdering woman arrested

The man who fled the scene after allegedly stabbing the mother of his four children on Monday afternoon was arrested by Berbice’s top lawmen during the wee hours of yesterday morning at Lesbeholden Backlands, Corentyne, Berbice

Commander of B Division, Kevin Adonis confirmed to Stabroek News that the man was in police custody as the investigation continues.

Winston Benjamin also known as 'Blood', 40, a cane harvester of Ulverston Village, Corentyne is