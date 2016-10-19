Worker charged with stealing machine from Troy Resources

An interior worker was yesterday charged with stealing a machine from his place of employment, Troy Resources.

A court heard that between July 13 and July 15, at Camp Puruni Hillside, operator Renson Rawlins stole an alternator, valued at $300,000, and which was the property of Troy Resources.

Attorney Jerome Khan, who appeared for Rawlins, requested reasonable bail, while stating that