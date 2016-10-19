Worker charged with stealing machine from Troy Resources

An interior worker was yesterday charged with stealing a machine from his place of employment, Troy Resources.

A court heard that between July 13 and July 15, at Camp Puruni Hillside, operator Renson Rawlins stole an alternator, valued at $300,000, and which was the property of Troy Resources.

Attorney Jerome Khan, who appeared for Rawlins, requested reasonable bail, while stating that…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Norton St man gets four years in jail for ganja trafficking

default placeholder

Full power restored but Bartica residents wary

default placeholder

Fraud accused taxi driver offers to repay victim

default placeholder

Demerara-Berbice power system suffers three shutdowns

default placeholder

Magnitude 5.8 quake strikes off Dominica

Devendra Bishoo

Bishoo achieves career high ranking

default placeholder

Lands and Surveys working towards online lease application

Dead: Yansen Brusche

Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram about to be handed over to local enforcement officials by the Suriname police. Inset is the information page in the fake passport for “David Persaud” that was being used by the fugitive. (Royston Drakes photos)

    Dataram, wife returned to Guyana

  2. Roger Simon

    Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court

  3. Abraham Mohammed Khan

    Bartica miner found in shallow grave

  4. Dead: Yansen Brusche

    Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father

  5. Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall

  6. US Ambassador Perry Holloway and Finance Minister Winston Jordan shake hands after the signing of the agreement yesterday.

    Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens

  7. Dead: Bibi Shairoon Nesha Ali

    Bound, gagged body of Mahaicony businesswoman found

  8. Barry Dataram

    Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname

  9. Dr. Prudence Lewis-Bhola

    Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

This three-storey wooden building on Waterloo Street is being demolished after it was listed by the Mayor and City Council to be torn down.

Coming down

The recipients of the Courts university scholarships, standing with Representatives of Courts Guyana Inc.

Courts awards UG scholarships

The National Insurance Scheme on Friday, October 14 mounted a new signboard at its Head Office, Brickdam displaying the revised dress code for persons visiting all office location. (NIS photo)

Revised dress code at NIS

20161017masscas-front

Mass casualty training

A glimpse inside the play park which is located at the Giftland Mall complex at Lilendaal and is now open to the general public.

GALLERY: Universal Play Park

20161017west-dem-fire

Fire damages Uitvlugt house

20161014-carbeepat

Pavement mishap

20161013gbfire

GBTI donates to fire service