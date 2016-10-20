2009 taxi driver murder trial opens

The trial into the 2009 murder of taxi driver Rolston Bernard Henry commenced yesterday before Justice Roxane George and a 12-member mixed jury at the High Court in Georgetown.

Indicted for the capital offence is Clifton Graham who has pleaded not guilty to the charge which states that between May 2 and 3, 2009 at La Bonne Intention (LBI), he murdered Henry.

In her opening address, Prosecutor Tuanna Hardy, who is representing the State in association with Narissa Leander, told the court that on May 2, the accused, along with others, hired Henry to take him on the East Coast Demerara (ECD).

She said that sometime after, Graham and his accomplices held the driver at knife-point, ordered him to a location at Onion Field, La Bonne Intention (LBI), ECD, stripped his car and killed him.

Testifying yesterday was Navin Boodan who recounted discovering the body as he and a friend made their way to pick fruits in the vicinity of the GuySuCo Sugar Estate located at LBI.

A voir dire is being conducted in the case which will continue this morning at 9.15.

Graham is being represented by Attorney Maxwell McKay.