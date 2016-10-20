2009 taxi driver murder trial opens
The trial into the 2009 murder of taxi driver Rolston Bernard Henry commenced yesterday before Justice Roxane George and a 12-member mixed jury at the High Court in Georgetown.
Indicted for the capital offence is Clifton Graham who has pleaded not guilty to the charge which states that between May 2 and 3, 2009 at La Bonne Intention (LBI), he murdered Henry.
In her opening address, Prosecutor Tuanna Hardy, who is representing the State in association with Narissa Leander, told the court that on May 2, the accused, along with others, hired Henry to take him on the East Coast Demerara (ECD).
She said that sometime after, Graham and his accomplices held the driver at knife-point, ordered him to a location at Onion Field, La Bonne Intention (LBI), ECD, stripped his car and killed him.
Testifying yesterday was Navin Boodan who recounted discovering the body as he and a friend made their way to pick fruits in the vicinity of the GuySuCo Sugar Estate located at LBI.
A voir dire is being conducted in the case which will continue this morning at 9.15.
Graham is being represented by Attorney Maxwell McKay.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Bartica miner found in shallow grave
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
-
Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
-
Immigration split from police force on gov’t legislative agenda –President
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
Comments
About these comments