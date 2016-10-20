Barama not seeking renewal of forest concession
Barama Company Limited (BCL) yesterday announced that it is not seeking a renewal of its 25-year concession with the Guyana Government, meaning that dozens more of forestry jobs will be lost.
In an advertisement appearing on page 17 of today’s edition, Barama said it will however continue its other projects here inclusive of veneering, plywood manufacturing and sawmilling.
"Barama very much regrets having to take the decision to
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
