Construction worker remanded on five counts of armed robbery, illegal ammo
A construction worker was yesterday remanded to prison after he allegedly robbed various persons of over $700,000 in cash, and other items, and had in his possession illegal ammunition.
Appearing before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan was a visibly injured Andrew Davis Hescott who was read five charges of armed robbery and one charge of ammunition possession.
Hescott of 145 Middle Road, La Penitence, sported a black eye, scrapes about his face, and a bandaged right arm.
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
