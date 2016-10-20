Construction worker remanded on five counts of armed robbery, illegal ammo

A construction worker was yesterday remanded to prison after he allegedly robbed various persons of over $700,000 in cash, and other items, and had in his possession illegal ammunition.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan was a visibly injured Andrew Davis Hescott who was read five charges of armed robbery and one charge of ammunition possession.

Hescott of 145 Middle Road, La Penitence, sported a black eye, scrapes about his face, and a bandaged right arm.

