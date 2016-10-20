Crane farmer robbed in rice field by armed bandit
Armed bandits just before midday yesterday, invaded a Crane, West Coast Demerara rice field and robbed a rice farmer and his family of a quantity of cash and other important documents.
The incident occurred around 11 am while rice farmer Ramkissoon Ramnarine and a worker were ploughing the field. His wife, 56-year-old Indira Ramnarine and their 26-year-old daughter were relaxing in separate hammocks located under a shed, a short distance from the rice field.
According to reports reaching this newspaper, the two men
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
