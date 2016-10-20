Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-master forger worked on them
The passports that were found in possession of drug convict Barry Dataram and his reputed wife were legitimately issued travel documents which were tampered with, according to acting Crime Chief Hugh Jessemy who said yesterday that the probe has now been widened to find those behind this highly-skilled forgery.
Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday Jessemy said that investigators managed to track down the original owners of the passport using the passport number. He said based on what was gathered one of the passports was stolen from a car which was parked near the Pegasus Hotel and this theft was reported. With regards to the second passport, he said that the person it was issued to could not explain losing it and did not report it to the police.
"The forged passports are genuine passports…the bio data page were
