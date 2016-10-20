Guyhoc resident to stand trial for attempted murder of reputed wife

Guyhoc Park resident, Keon Hall, who was charged in June with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Michelle Drennon with intent to commit murder, was yesterday committed to stand trial for the offence.

It is alleged that on April 20, at South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, Hall unlawfully and maliciously wounded Michelle Drennon with intent to commit murder. Hall made his appearance before Magistrate Leron Daly who committed him to stand trial for the offence of attempting to commit murder.

The decision was made after sufficient evidence was led by the prosecution to have the defendant stand before the High Court, at the next sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

Hall was arrested and charged on June 7, after a wanted bulletin was issued for him after he had been on the run after the incident occurred.

Drennon, a waitress, and mother of an 11-month-old boy, had been stabbed at least four times about her body, allegedly by her common-law husband who had barged into her home at Lot 1607 Cadet Lane, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.