John Lewis Styles donates $5m in clothing to NGOs

As part of its 13th anniversary celebrations, John Lewis Styles is donating $5m worth of kid’s clothing to 10 NGOs and it will be closing its Children’s Department because of poor performance.

A release from John Lewis yesterday said that a total of $5m in Children’s Clothing will be donated to:

* Guyana Relief Council

* Guyana Kids First Fund

* NCN Radio’s Needy Children’s Fund

* The Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre

* Roman Catholic Diocese of Georgetown

* The Salvation Army

* Help & Shelter

* St. Ann’s Orphanage,

* St. John’s Bosco Orphanage

* St. Teresa’s Church.

“Unfortunately the Children’s Dept of the store had to be closed because of its poor sales performance.

The significant amount of stock remaining will be donated to various charitable organisations over the next few months. This donation is part of the initiative.

“It’s a bittersweet moment because we are closing the department but happy to donate to a worthy cause. We recognize the hard work and dedication each organization exhibits on all projects and we are pleased to be associated with their efforts”, the release said.