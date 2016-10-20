Man shot after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling

The police say they are investigating an alleged robbery under arms committed on an overseas based Guyanese, during which a 42 year old, Peter’s Hall resident was shot in his neck, at Herstelling, EBD, about 0300h. this morning by four masked men, two of whom were armed with handguns.

Enquiries disclosed that the female overseas based victim had a family reunion at her Herstelling property and shortly after the guests left, the bandits pounced and relieved her of a quantity of gold jewellery. The male victim, during the process put up a struggle with one of the gunmen and was shot in his neck, after which the men escaped.

The shot victim was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital and was transferred to the GPHC where he underwent surgery, police said. His condition is regarded as stable but serious.

A 21 year old male of Herstelling is in police custody assisting with the investigation.