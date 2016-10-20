Police Complaints Authority Head for Bartica

The Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), retired Justice Cecil Kennard will be in Bartica (Region Seven) tomorrow, October 21st and Saturday, October 22nd.

A release from the PCA said that tomorrow, Kennard will meet with members of the Guyana Police Force at the Bartica Police Station at 1 pm where he will explain his role.

He will also address with the ranks, matters of concern to him. At 7.30 pm tomorrow he will be on television to explain his role and answer questions from members of the public who may wish to call in.

The release said that on Saturday, he will meet with members of the public at the boardroom of the Regional Democratic Council from 9 am.