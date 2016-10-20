T&T ends search for missing fishers
After more than two weeks, the Trinidadian authorities have ceased their search for two missing Guyanese fishermen.
Missing at sea are Samuel Dabideen, 43, and his son Arjohn Persaud, 23. The two men along with Omadat Basdeo and Mahesh Singh had embarked on the fishing trip on September 27 on a vessel owned by another person and on October 2, the owner of the boat contacted Dabideen’s family to say he and his son were missing at sea.
According to Dabideen's wife, Theresa Persaud, the Trinidad and Tobago government has
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
