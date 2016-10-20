Vreed-en-Hoop bar, customers robbed by bandits
A Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara bar owner and his customers were left traumatized on Tuesday evening after two bandits, posing as customers robbed them of an undisclosed amount of cash and other valuables.
The attack occurred around 7:30pm at the Sun Beam Hangout Bar located at Lot 9 A New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, WCD. The bar is owned and operated by Yodeshwar Chetram who also performs the duties of the bartender. Vreed-en-Hoop has been hit by a spate of armed robberies which has left residents nervy.
At the time of the robbery, Chetram was …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Bartica miner found in shallow grave
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
-
Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
-
Immigration split from police force on gov’t legislative agenda –President
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
Comments
About these comments