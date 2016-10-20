Wall no solution to asphalt plant sufferers

Even though a wall is being erected by the asphalt plant that operates at Boeraserie, residents of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo are still being affected by the smoke.

They told Stabroek News (SN) that the wall, which is 20 ft high and is still being expanded in width has been made with a wooden frame and construction material.

They declared that it is not serving its purpose because the smoke goes up very high and