Accused committed to face trial over Madewini mechanic’s murder
Rayon Jones, who was charged with the murder of Madewini mechanic Puranand Baljit, was yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime.
The decision was handed down by Magistrate Leron Daly, who found that a prima facie case was made out against Jones based on evidence led by the prosecution through its witnesses.
Jones was subsequently committed to stand trial for the offence at the next …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
-
Diwali holiday on Oct 29, motorcade set for same day
Comments
About these comments