Accused committed to face trial over Madewini mechanic’s murder

Rayon Jones, who was charged with the murder of Madewini mechanic Puranand Baljit, was yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime.

The decision was handed down by Magistrate Leron Daly, who found that a prima facie case was made out against Jones based on evidence led by the prosecution through its witnesses.

Jones was subsequently committed to stand trial for the offence at the next …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.