Accused denies killing Mabura businessman as trial begins
The trial of Jahryl Reid, who is accused of murdering Mabura businessman Colin McLean, will commence this morning at 9 before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow and a 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown. When the charge was read against him after the jury empanelment yesterday morning, Reid denied that on April 27, 2014, at Mabura, Upper Demerara River, he murdered McLean.
The trial will formally commence this morning. Representing the State are prosecutors Siand Dhurjon and Shawnette Austin, while Reid is being represented by defence attorney Madan Kissoon.
