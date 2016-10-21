Court puts hold on Carvil Duncan tribunal

Embattled Chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC) Carvil Duncan has secured temporary court orders to halt the work of the tribunal set up to investigate whether he ought to be removed from the post.

Justice Franklin Holder on Wednesday issued the orders based on a Notice of Motion filed last week on behalf of Duncan, whose lawyers argued that Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo’s advice to the President, which led to the set up of the tribunal, was unconstitutional.

Duncan last week moved to the High Court to challenge the