Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
Former President Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday be-moaned crime here saying that from his comparative analysis of his party’s governance to the current APNU+AFC-led government, the situation is worse.
“Crime is growing rapidly because of the disintegration of morale in the police force and they are not sure about what the president wants. Nobody is sure about what the president wants,” Jagdeo told a press conference yesterday at PPP headquarters on Robb Street.
“It has never been this bad. People are now robbing …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
-
Diwali holiday on Oct 29, motorcade set for same day
Comments
About these comments