GPL promises new 1.7 MW generator for Bartica
-following power woes
The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) is in the process of procuring a 1.7-megawatt generating set for Bartica, Region Seven which has suffered lengthy power outages after its three generators malfunctioned.
“There are plans for Bartica and this is ahead of the plans for green energy and what we expect to do for Bartica. We will have a brand new 1.7 megawatts set installed. We are currently in that procurement process. What that would do is bring some level of generation stability to Bartica,” Acting GPL CEO Renford Homer told GINA yesterday.
Touching on the Bartica power problems, Homer said, "One engine we have a…
