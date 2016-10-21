Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
-tenant arrested
A father of two succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital yesterday after being shot during an armed robbery at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, in the wee hours of the morning.
Ameer Abdool Subrati, 44, of Lot 21 Back Street, Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara, who was a driver with the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation, was fatally shot after he put up a struggle with one of the two gunmen who carried out the attack. Police have since arrested a 24-year-old man, who is a tenant in the bottom flat of the house
Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan, in a statement on the attack, said it was committed on an overseas-based Guyanese couple, Abid Subrati and Amika Appiah, during
