Police get more vehicles

Often criticised for not responding promptly to crimes because of the lack of mobility, more vehicles have been made available to the police force.

A release from the Guyana Police Force follows:

In its continuing efforts to equip the Guyana Police Force the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Public Security, has made available addition mobile resources in the form of

four-wheel and two-wheel vehicles.

While the full complement of these mobile resources is yet to be realized, the Supplier has thus far delivered, seven (7) All Terrain Vehicles, three (3) Pick-ups, and eight (8) motor cycles.

With the trust of the Force to beef up policing arrangements in Region 9 and in particular in the Rupununi District additional manpower and increased supervisory capacity have been allocated to Annai Police Station which now has five (5) policemen stationed there and two (2) All Terrain Vehicles.

In ‘E’ Division (Linden), an additional All Terrain Vehicle has been allocated to Mabura Police Station and a new All Terrain Vehicle to Ituni Police Station while two (2) motor cycles for Anti-Crime patrols purpose were allocated to Mackenzie Police Station.

In ‘A’ Division (Georgetown/East Bank Demerara) one new four by four (4×4) and four (4) new two wheel motor cycles have been allocated for Ant-Crime patrols.

In ‘C’ Division (East Coast Demerara) one new four by four (4×4) vehicle has been allocated for Anti-Crime patrol.

In ‘D’ Division (West Coast/West Bank Demerara) two (2) new two-wheel motor cycles and one new four by four (4×4) vehicle have been allocated for Anti-Crime patrols.

On receipt of the additional mobile resources, further allocation will be made and this will be communicated.