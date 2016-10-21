Sugar workers protest over no pay hike
Workers from six of the seven sugar estates again staged picketing exercises yesterday after learning that the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) would not be paying any increase in wages and salaries again this year.
They told Stabroek News yesterday that they were looking forward to the increase, which the other public servants would be benefiting from. The workers demanded that they be paid but said that the strike would not continue. Uitvlugt workers did not join the strike.
At a meeting on Wednesday, GuySuCo informed the Guyana Agricultural & General Workers Union (GAWU) that it was
