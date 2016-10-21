UK-based woman freed of cocaine-in-rum charge

Over a month after police said they were advised by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to proceed with a cocaine trafficking charge against United Kingdom-based Guyanese Vanessa Moore, they reported yesterday that they have since been advised to withdraw it.

As a result, Moore, who had been charged alongside her ex-boyfriend with attempting to smuggle a quantity of cocaine, hidden in bottles of rum, out of the country at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, was freed of the charge.

Moore's ex-boyfriend Dwayne King, who was accused by…