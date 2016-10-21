Ulverston man remanded over murder of woman

A Corentyne man who allegedly stabbed the mother of his children to death on Monday afternoon has been charged.

Winston Benjamin, known as ‘Blood’, 43, of Lot 40 Ulverston Village, Corentyne and a cane harvester at the Skeldon Estate was charged with murdering Yansen Brusch, 38, of Lot 20 Ulverston Village.

He was not required to enter a plea when he appeared before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga at the Whim Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

As he exited the court his relatives were heard screaming, “Why you kill her”, “You lef them without mother now” as they cried profusely.

Benjamin was found in the backlands of Black Bush Polder on Tuesday morning after fleeing the scene where he is accused of stabbing his children’s mother multiple times.

Benjamin and Brusch shared four children together. However, the couple separated some three years ago but stayed in contact because of their children. Benjamin is to return to court on December 19th.