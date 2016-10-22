Accused in fatal Eccles hit-and-run freed of charges
-after cops fail to prove he was driver
Shamir Barker, the accused in the hit and run accident that caused the death of Latoya Thompson last year, was yesterday found not guilty of the crime after police failed to prove that he was the driver of the vehicle that hit her.
It was alleged that Barker, 25, drove motor vehicle PPP 1354 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Thompson on August 12, 2015, on the Eccles Public Road.
Thompson was a passenger on a motorcycle being driven by her boyfriend, Orwin Whittington, when …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
Comments
About these comments