Bartica man found in Wismar with ammo
About 1830h. last evening the police say that an alert member of the Rural Constabulary observed a 32 year old, unemployed, male from Bartica, in Wismar, Linden, with several bags acting in a suspicious manner.
A search was conducted on the suspect and the following spent shells and live ammunition were found in his possession.
Six (6) empty cartridges (casing)
Thirty-one (31) spent .32 and 9 mm shells
Twenty-one (21) live .32 and 9mm rounds
