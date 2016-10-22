Bartica man found in Wismar with ammo

About 1830h. last evening the police say that an alert member of the Rural Constabulary observed a 32 year old, unemployed, male from Bartica, in Wismar, Linden, with several bags acting in a suspicious manner.

A search was conducted on the suspect and the following spent shells and live ammunition were found in his possession.

Six (6) empty cartridges (casing)

Thirty-one (31) spent .32 and 9 mm shells

Twenty-one (21) live .32 and 9mm rounds