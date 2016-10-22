Cabinet asks Norton to probe alleged leak of info to drug bidders
Cabinet has asked Public Health Minister Dr George Norton to investigate reports that staff of his ministry passed insider information to bidders seeking lucrative drug procurement contracts.
“There has been a report about the purchases of drugs in the Ministry of Health. Cabinet has asked for a further investigation to be done prior to any further action being taken,” Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday, when asked by Stabroek News about the matter.
Stabroek News was told that complaints were made to the Minister of Public Health and other officials at the ministry about staff’s …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
Comments
About these comments