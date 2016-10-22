Cabinet asks Norton to probe alleged leak of info to drug bidders

Cabinet has asked Public Health Minister Dr George Norton to investigate reports that staff of his ministry passed insider information to bidders seeking lucrative drug procurement contracts.

“There has been a report about the purchases of drugs in the Ministry of Health. Cabinet has asked for a further investigation to be done prior to any further action being taken,” Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday, when asked by Stabroek News about the matter.

Stabroek News was told that complaints were made to the Minister of Public Health and other officials at the ministry about staff's