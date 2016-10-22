Duo allegedly confess to two Port Kaituma mining murders

Two men, who were arrested for questioning in relation to the murder of Brazilian miner Mario Pozzer, have allegedly confessed not only to that crime, but to the killing of another gold miner during a camp invasion last Friday.

A reliable source told Stabroek News that the men were initially arrested in connection with Pozzer’s murder but during questioning they also confessed to murdering gold miner Hilton Smith during a camp invasion in Port Kaituma, North West District.

The bullet-riddled body of 43-year-old Pozzer was found at 10 Miles, Port Kaituma last week Thursday around 5 pm by persons using the road.

From all indications, Pozzer was travelling to the backdam when he was gunned down. He was found next to the ATV he was using to get to his camp.

One day later, Smith, called “Hilary,” of Pomeroon River, Region Two was shot and killed during a camp invasion at Mazawini, Port Kaituma, North West District.

Reports revealed that gunmen, armed with high-powered rifles, entered the camp and opened fire.

After the gunmen had made good their escape with a quantity of raw gold, Smith’s body was discovered with several gunshot wounds.