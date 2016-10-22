Ex-army Chief-of Staff calls gun crimes ‘most pressing’ problem

Calling gun crimes the “most pressing problem” facing the country, ex-army Chief-of-Staff Brigadier General (rtd) Mark Phillips yesterday urged collaboration with the police to ensure safety and security.

Phillips, who retired as Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) earlier this month, was at the time addressing a security forum and expo organised by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

"Notwithstanding the statistics that speak to a reduction in crime… It is my firm belief… that the high incidence of gun-related crimes is today the most