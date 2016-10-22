Gaskin says time to get serious about coconuts

While saying the coconut industry can potentially increase foreign currency earnings through the export of its myriad products, Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin yesterday stressed that now is the time to get serious about the “miracle fruit.”

He made these remarks at the opening ceremony for the Guyana Coconut Festival, which was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara last evening.

More than 65 booths are on display at the exhibition, with products such as virgin