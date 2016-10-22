Guard shot during bid to stop robbery in Fogarty’s

A security guard attached to the Electronics City branch in the Fogarty’s building was shot yesterday after he attempted to foil an armed robbery in which a man was relieved of over $1M.

Wounded is Anthony Joseph, who was shot once to his abdomen in the attack, which occurred around 11.15am. Joseph was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and was later transferred to the Woodlands Hospital, where he remained a patient in a stable condition up to yesterday afternoon.

