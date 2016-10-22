Harmon contradicts AG on private land acquisition

Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday confirmed that Cabinet on October 11 discussed the planned acquisition of private property on Carmichael Street and decided to ask Attorney General Basil Williams to provide a report on the matter.

Harmon’s disclosures contradict Williams’ public statements on the issue and will likely raise questions about the latter’s credibility. While he was not present at the October 11 Cabinet meeting, Williams, also the Minister of Legal Affairs, had vehemently denied a Stabroek News report that the planned acquisition of two plots of land had been discussed by Cabinet. He had also denied that he had been asked to provide a report to Cabinet and attacked Stabroek News over its reportage.

Responding to a Stabroek News question at yesterday's post-Cabinet press briefing, Harmon said that the