Harmon contradicts AG on private land acquisition

-confirms directive for report to be made to Cabinet

Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday confirmed that Cabinet on October 11 discussed the planned acquisition of private property on Carmichael Street and decided to ask Attorney General Basil Williams to provide a report on the matter.

Harmon’s disclosures contradict Williams’ public statements on the issue and will likely raise questions about the latter’s credibility. While he was not present at the October 11 Cabinet meeting, Williams, also the Minister of Legal Affairs, had vehemently denied a Stabroek News report that the planned acquisition of two plots of land had been discussed by Cabinet. He had also denied that he had been asked to provide a report to Cabinet and attacked Stabroek News over its reportage.

Responding to a Stabroek News question at yesterday’s post-Cabinet press briefing, Harmon said that the …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Latoya Thompson

Accused in fatal Eccles hit-and-run freed of charges

default placeholder

Vehicular, pedestrian overpasses for East Bank road in pipeline

Moses Nagamootoo

PM seeks answers on frequent, prolonged power outages

Responsible drinking: Almost everyone was taking a sip of the fresh coconut water that was available at the Guyana Coconut Festival, which was declared opened yesterday. See story on centre pages. (Keno George photo)

Gaskin says time to get serious about coconuts

Dead: Bibi Shairoon Nesha Ali

Third suspect admits role in Mahaicony businesswoman’s murder, cops say

default placeholder

Duo allegedly confess to two Port Kaituma mining murders

The remains of the house

Triumph family loses home in electrical fire

default placeholder

Mabura murder accused battered businessman to ward off sodomy attempt

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram about to be handed over to local enforcement officials by the Suriname police. Inset is the information page in the fake passport for “David Persaud” that was being used by the fugitive. (Royston Drakes photos)

    Dataram, wife returned to Guyana

  2. Back in court: In this Keno George composite photo, Barry Dataram (left) and his wife Anjanie Boodnarine at court yesterday to answer three charges including fleeing the jurisdiction.

    Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges

  3. Yansen Brusche

    Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father

  4. Ameer Subrati

    Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling

  5. US Ambassador Perry Holloway and Finance Minister Winston Jordan shake hands after the signing of the agreement yesterday.

    Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens

  6. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo

  7. Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling

  8. Barry Dataram

    Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people

  9. Dr. Prudence Lewis-Bhola

    Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Demerara Mutual presented eight bursary awards to policyholders’ children who were successful at the 2016 National Grade Six Assessment at its 19th Annual Bursary Award function which was held on October 17, 2016. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Richard B Fields made the presentation of bursaries valued at $11,000 each, according to a press release from Demerara Mutual. The Most Outstanding Student this year was Mark Bentick who was awarded a place at Bishops’ High School and the Runner Up Student was Azarya Willis who was awarded a place at St Stanislaus College. The other bursary recipients were Princess Patterson, Kayla Mc Allister, Daniel Seaford, Tiffiann Henry, Grace Browne and Shan Norton. These awardees will receive $11,000 per year for the next five years until they complete their secondary education.

Demerara Mutual bursary awards

UK based Guyanese Anthony Price (centre) posing with members of the Trafalgar United FC, inclusive of Club Coordinator Yvette Price, after a simple presentation of football kits and equipment at the No. #30 Ground in West Coast of Berbice. The presentation was done on behalf of Pastey Farr of Sainsbury’s Supermarket in Winchester, England.

Anthony Price donates football gear

This three-storey wooden building on Waterloo Street is being demolished after it was listed by the Mayor and City Council to be torn down.

Coming down

The recipients of the Courts university scholarships, standing with Representatives of Courts Guyana Inc.

Courts awards UG scholarships

The National Insurance Scheme on Friday, October 14 mounted a new signboard at its Head Office, Brickdam displaying the revised dress code for persons visiting all office location. (NIS photo)

Revised dress code at NIS

20161017masscas-front

Mass casualty training

A glimpse inside the play park which is located at the Giftland Mall complex at Lilendaal and is now open to the general public.

GALLERY: Universal Play Park

20161017west-dem-fire

Fire damages Uitvlugt house