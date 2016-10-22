PM seeks answers on frequent, prolonged power outages
The recent spate of countrywide power outages is a concern for government and has seen Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo seeking answers from the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) and requesting Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson to submit a report on the matter.
“Yesterday [Thursday], the Prime Minister, who is performing the duties of President, requested of the Minister of Public Infrastructure, a report on the blackouts that were taking place. We did ask GPL to provide us with a report on what was happening in relation to these blackouts,” Minister of State Joseph Harmon told a post-Cabinet press conference.
GPL has said that the power outages are the result of …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
Comments
About these comments