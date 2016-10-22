Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house
A 60-year-old male of Prashad Nagar was early this morning taken into custody, after in excess of fifty two pounds of compressed cannabis was found in his house, the police say.
Ranks of the Guyana Police Force acting on information received went to the suspect’s house and conducted a search, during which thirteen taped parcels of the illegal substance with a weight of 24 kg were found.
Meanwhile, about 2330h. last night police arrested a 69-year-old, businessman, of South Turkeyen, ECD, at his place of business, after four hundred and ten grammes of cannabis was found in his premises.
Police ranks acting on information went to the suspect’s shop at Takuba Lodge Backdam, Konawaruk River, and conducted a search, when the illegal substance was found.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
Comments
About these comments