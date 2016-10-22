Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house

A 60-year-old male of Prashad Nagar was early this morning taken into custody, after in excess of fifty two pounds of compressed cannabis was found in his house, the police say.

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force acting on information received went to the suspect’s house and conducted a search, during which thirteen taped parcels of the illegal substance with a weight of 24 kg were found.

Meanwhile, about 2330h. last night police arrested a 69-year-old, businessman, of South Turkeyen, ECD, at his place of business, after four hundred and ten grammes of cannabis was found in his premises.

Police ranks acting on information went to the suspect’s shop at Takuba Lodge Backdam, Konawaruk River, and conducted a search, when the illegal substance was found.