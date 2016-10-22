Taxi driver nabbed at Bartica with 30 lbs ganja
A 46 year old taxi operator with addresses in East Street, Cummingsburg and Bartica respectively and who was under the police radar for a while, was last evening arrested with over thirty pounds of compressed cannabis, police said.
At 17:45 hrs, ranks of the Guyana Police Force swooped down at his Bartica address and conducted a search, during which several tapped parcels and small packets of cannabis, were found hidden under a sofa.
