Third suspect admits role in Mahaicony businesswoman’s murder, cops say

As the probe continues into the murder of Mahaicony businesswoman Bibi Shairoon Nesha Ali, who was found bound and gagged in her home earlier this week, police say a third suspect was arrested on Thursday and he has since admitted to being involved in the crime.

A senior police official told Stabroek News yesterday afternoon that the third suspect was arrested on Thursday and apart from confessing to the murder, he also