Better Hope watchman dies after being hit by truck
A 64-year-old watchman succumbed in a hospital early yesterday morning, less than a day after he was hit by a truck while crossing the Plaisance Public Road, East Coast Demerara.
Dead is Watcliffe Charles, called “Cliff,” a father of four of Lot 9 Better Hope North, East Coast Demerara.
The accident occurred around 9.15 am on Friday as Charles, who was riding his bicycle, was returning home after dropping off his granddaughter at the Plaisance Primary school.
Charles was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he died around 2.10 am yesterday while receiving medical attention. He sustained mainly head injuries, a fractured neck and broken ribs.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
Comments
About these comments