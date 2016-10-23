Better Hope watchman dies after being hit by truck

A 64-year-old watchman succumbed in a hospital early yesterday morning, less than a day after he was hit by a truck while crossing the Plaisance Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is Watcliffe Charles, called “Cliff,” a father of four of Lot 9 Better Hope North, East Coast Demerara.

The accident occurred around 9.15 am on Friday as Charles, who was riding his bicycle, was returning home after dropping off his granddaughter at the Plaisance Primary school.

Charles was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he died around 2.10 am yesterday while receiving medical attention. He sustained mainly head injuries, a fractured neck and broken ribs.