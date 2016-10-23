Brickdam lock-up expansion works taking too long -acting Top Cop

Still ongoing expansion works that have prevented the use of the Brickdam Police Station’s lock-up are “dragging on for too long,” according to acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine, who says the situation is taxing the force’s scarce resources to shuttle detainees, including high-profile suspects, to other facilities on a daily basis.

At a news conference at Eve Leary yesterday, Ramnarine lamented that there is no clear indication of when the works, which have been ongoing for years, would be completed.

“When you have to eke out scarce mobile resources and manpower every day to traverse long distances to detain suspects at other facilities… one can understand the challenges and the reconfiguration… of that lock-up has been dragging on for too long,” Ramnarine said, while calling for the works to be expedited.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.