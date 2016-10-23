Cath Lab at heart institute fully functional since May – ministry
- 15 surgeries performed monthly
The Ministry of Public Health yesterday said that a catherisation lab at the Caribbean Heart Institute (CHI) has been functioning since May this year and 15 surgeries are being performed monthly.
A statement from the ministry followed a comment in the Auditor General’s Report for 2015 that up to April this year the $200m lab had not been fully operational. The Report pointed out that the expenditure had been made since 2012 and called for the lab to be fully operational.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
Comments
About these comments