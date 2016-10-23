Cath Lab at heart institute fully functional since May – ministry

The Ministry of Public Health yesterday said that a catherisation lab at the Caribbean Heart Institute (CHI) has been functioning since May this year and 15 surgeries are being performed monthly.

A statement from the ministry followed a comment in the Auditor General's Report for 2015 that up to April this year the $200m lab had not been fully operational. The Report pointed out that the expenditure had been made since 2012 and called for the lab to be fully operational.