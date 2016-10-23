Cops working to enhance video footage of Water St robbery/shooting
The police are working on enhancing video footage, obtained in order to identify the suspect who was involved in the robbery at the Electronic City branch located in the Fogarty’s building, on Friday morning at around 11.15 am, during which a security guard was shot, and another man robbed of over $1M.
Commander of 'A' Division Clifton Hicken, when contacted yesterday, informed Stabroek News that investigators have since reviewed the surveillance footage but the images were blurry. As a result, he said, an extract has been sent to the Criminal Investigation Department for enhancement.
