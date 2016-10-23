Family baffled by West Dem teen’s sudden death
– head teacher decries poor treatment at hospital
Baffled by her sudden death, a West Bank Demerara family awaits a post-mortem examination (PME) to determine what killed 13-year-old Mariza Kissoon, who collapsed suddenly at school on Thursday, while the school’s head teacher decried the poor treatment the child received at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH).
Kissoon of 1518 Westminster, Parfait Harmonie died on Thursday afternoon at the WDRH where she was taken by her head teacher and sister after she suddenly collapsed in her classroom at the New Era Academy, a private school in Parfait Harmonie.
New Era Head teacher Amelia Sammy said that the teen who had been enrolled in the school just about 10 days prior to her death, had said she was unwell that morning. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
Comments
About these comments