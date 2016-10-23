Family baffled by West Dem teen’s sudden death

Baffled by her sudden death, a West Bank Demerara family awaits a post-mortem examination (PME) to determine what killed 13-year-old Mariza Kissoon, who collapsed suddenly at school on Thursday, while the school’s head teacher decried the poor treatment the child received at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH).

Kissoon of 1518 Westminster, Parfait Harmonie died on Thursday afternoon at the WDRH where she was taken by her head teacher and sister after she suddenly collapsed in her classroom at the New Era Academy, a private school in Parfait Harmonie.

New Era Head teacher Amelia Sammy said that the teen who had been enrolled in the school just about 10 days prior to her death, had said she was unwell that morning.