Goed Fortuin cyclist dies in accident

Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 9.50 pm yesterday on the Goed Fortuin Public Road W.B.D., which resulted in the death of 58 year old cyclist Albert Shivdyal of Goed Fortuin, W.B.D.

Enquiries, police say, disclosed that motor car PNN 7289 was proceeding north along the western driveway at a fast rate, while the cyclist was proceeding in the said direction but on the eastern side of the road. It was alleged that the cyclist then crossed the road from east to west, into the path of the car and was struck down. He was picked up by ranks of a police patrol and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver of the car, who has since been taken into custody and no trace of alcohol was recorded but a breaking distance of 126 feet from the point of impact was documented by the investigator, police say.