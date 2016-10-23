Gov’t disappointed at Barama’s disclosure of layoffs, Trotman says
- Lewis makes job creation call
Government is disappointed that Barama Company Limited has publicly stated that an estimated 500 workers will be laid off as a result of the closure of its forestry operations in Guyana, according to Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman.
Referring to Barama’s disclosure as precipitous, Trotman, in a letter published in today’s Sunday Stabroek, said all stakeholders have to work to make the process of change and transition as smooth as possible by “avoiding panic, knee jerk reactions or one-upmanship” tactics.
"Whilst the Government is disappointed by the action of Barama in making statements about workers being laid off even before the relevant entities have met to map the way forward, and is yet unable to find a rational reason why this precipitous action was taken, it will nevertheless continue to provide mature responses, and direction, by engaging all stakeholders objectively and in good faith," he said.
