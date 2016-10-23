President for official visit to Chile

President David Granger will make a State visit to Chile from tomorrow to Wednesday.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that during the visit, the President will attend a meeting with President Michelle Bachelet at Palace Moneda and participate in the ceremony for the signing of two pacts between Guyana and Chile; the Open Skies Air Service Agreement and the Reciprocal Visa Abolition Agreement.

Granger will also deliver a lecture at the Andrés Bello Diplomatic Academy of Chile on ‘His vision and assessment as well as the strategic implications on his call for the Caribbean to be preserved as a zone of peace’. Observers say that the lecture will provide a further opportunity in the heart of South America for the President to underline Venezuelan aggression against Guyana.

The Guyanese Head of State said, according to the release, that relations between Guyana and Chile and that South American nation and CARICOM [Caribbean Community] as a whole are cordial and strong.  “Chile is a key member of UNASUR [The Union of South American Nations], CELAC [Community of Latin American and Caribbean States] and Mercosur and it only this year an embassy was opened in Georgetown. I would say the relations are cordial and strong and they are growing in strength now,” he said.

This trip follows President Bachelet’s visit to Guyana in July this year, where she held bilateral talks with President Granger and participated in the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting.

“This is a step towards strengthening the bonds between Chile and the Caribbean too. Chile particularly has a large maritime zone and the Caribbean really is a maritime zone so we expect that there will be a good base for bilateral cooperation,” said Granger, who will assume Chairmanship of CARICOM in 2017.

 

20161023rolling

Tyre rolling is still fun

Demerara Mutual presented eight bursary awards to policyholders' children who were successful at the 2016 National Grade Six Assessment at its 19th Annual Bursary Award function which was held on October 17, 2016. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Richard B Fields made the presentation of bursaries valued at $11,000 each, according to a press release from Demerara Mutual. The Most Outstanding Student this year was Mark Bentick who was awarded a place at Bishops' High School and the Runner Up Student was Azarya Willis who was awarded a place at St Stanislaus College. The other bursary recipients were Princess Patterson, Kayla Mc Allister, Daniel Seaford, Tiffiann Henry, Grace Browne and Shan Norton. These awardees will receive $11,000 per year for the next five years until they complete their secondary education.

Demerara Mutual bursary awards

UK based Guyanese Anthony Price (centre) posing with members of the Trafalgar United FC, inclusive of Club Coordinator Yvette Price, after a simple presentation of football kits and equipment at the No. #30 Ground in West Coast of Berbice. The presentation was done on behalf of Pastey Farr of Sainsbury's Supermarket in Winchester, England.

Anthony Price donates football gear

This three-storey wooden building on Waterloo Street is being demolished after it was listed by the Mayor and City Council to be torn down.

Coming down

The recipients of the Courts university scholarships, standing with Representatives of Courts Guyana Inc.

Courts awards UG scholarships

The National Insurance Scheme on Friday, October 14 mounted a new signboard at its Head Office, Brickdam displaying the revised dress code for persons visiting all office location. (NIS photo)

Revised dress code at NIS

20161017masscas-front

Mass casualty training

A glimpse inside the play park which is located at the Giftland Mall complex at Lilendaal and is now open to the general public.

GALLERY: Universal Play Park