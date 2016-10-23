Suspects in Herstelling robbery/ murder held after ID parade
Two persons are now in custody in relation to the shooting to death of Herstelling resident Ameer Abdool Subrati, during an armed robbery on Thursday morning, after they were positively identified during an identification parade held yesterday.
This was confirmed by Commander of ‘A’ Division Clifton Hicken who told Stabroek News that the robbery victims yesterday positively identified the two individuals as the suspects. They are expected to be charged soon.
Subrati, 44, who was a driver with the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corpora-tion, and of Lot 21 Back Street, Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara, was fatally shot after he put up a struggle with one of the two armed men in the attack.
