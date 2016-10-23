Tampered passport used by Dataram would have been detected at official ports – Felix
Tampered passport used by Dataram would have been detected at official ports – Felix
Given the security features on machine readable passports and the electronic equipment in place, any attempt to tamper with them will be detected once presented at a port, Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix has said, while noting that this may be why convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram and his reputed wife Anjanie Boodnarine did not leave Guyana legally.
"You see, when you don't know something it's a terrible thing and that is why they are not taking them to official ports. Nobody ain't risking going to the airport with one of these passports because the security features are there to enable easy detection. So if they tender it to an immigration officer, once the immigration officer passes that thing through the equipment the falsity will be detected. I can assure you of that," he told Stabroek News.
